Rio Ngumoha in action for Liverpool vs Chelsea (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Liverpool have been linked with a move for Brentford defender El Hadji Malick Diouf, but the Bees are reportedly unwilling to sanction his departure soon.

The Senegalese international has attracted interest from two of the Premier League’s biggest clubs, but Brentford are determined to keep hold of the talented left-back as they look to strengthen their squad.

Brentford reluctant to sell El Hadji Malick Diouf

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Brentford have no intention of considering offers for the 21-year-old, as the club views him as an important part of its long-term plans.

Diouf joined the Bees from West Ham United in August in a deal worth up to £40 million. He signed a five-year contract, with Brentford also retaining the option to extend his stay by another 12 months.

Although his opportunities have been limited under Keith Andrews this season, the club remain confident that he will establish himself as a regular starter.

Keane Lewis-Potter has impressed at left-back, limiting Diouf’s involvement in the Premier League. However, Brentford have always planned to integrate the youngster gradually rather than make him a first-choice option immediately.

Chelsea and Liverpool face competition for Diouf

Both Chelsea and Liverpool have reportedly shown an interest in the Senegalese defender, with contact believed to have been made with his representatives.

However, TEAMtalk claims that neither club is currently expected to pursue a January transfer.

The two Premier League giants have admired Diouf since his impressive performances for Senegal at the World Cup, while his previous experience with West Ham has further enhanced his reputation.

Brentford are under no financial pressure to sell and see him as an important player in their push for European qualification.

Diouf could eventually become an influential figure at the Gtech Community Stadium, and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea or Liverpool will revisit their interest next summer.