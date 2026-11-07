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Nicolas Jackson has emerged as one of the Premier League’s most dangerous attacking players this season, and his impressive performances highlight why Chelsea could eventually regret letting him leave.

The former Chelsea striker has rediscovered his best form and become an increasingly influential figure for his current side. His contribution in front of goal has been particularly impressive, with the £65 million-rated attacker responsible for half of his team’s goals so far this season.

According to Opta Analyst statistics via Daily Briefing, Jackson has scored five goals in eight Premier League appearances for Aston Villa, making him the club’s leading scorer in the competition. He has also found the net in consecutive league matches, suggesting that he is building considerable momentum under Unai Emery.

Nicolas Jackson is proving his worth at Aston Villa

Chelsea allowed Jackson to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer, with Aston Villa securing his services in a deal reportedly worth £65 million, including add-ons. The decision could prove costly for the Blues, particularly given the Senegalese international’s ability to offer pace, movement and a consistent goal threat in the final third.

The 25-year-old previously struggled to convince everyone during his time in West London, but he appears to have found an environment where he can showcase his attacking qualities more effectively.

His previous experience working with Emery at Villarreal could also be playing an important role in his resurgence. The Villa manager knows how to get the best out of the forward, and their existing relationship could help Jackson maintain his impressive standards throughout the campaign.

Chelsea could have used Jackson

Meanwhile, Manchester United will have to be particularly wary of the former Chelsea star when they face Aston Villa. Ruben Amorim’s side have conceded 15 goals in nine league matches without keeping a single clean sheet, leaving considerable room for improvement defensively.

Jackson’s current form makes him a major threat, and he will be determined to demonstrate exactly what Chelsea are missing.

For the Blues, watching a former attacking talent flourish elsewhere could become an uncomfortable reminder of their summer transfer decision.