Players of Tottenham Hotspur and players of Chelsea gather for the team huddles. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Premier League clubs are reportedly keeping a close watch on Lens defender Ismaelo Ganiou, who is attracting significant interest following his impressive emergence in French football.

According to an exclusive report from TEAMtalk, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Chelsea are among the clubs monitoring the highly rated youngster, who has drawn comparisons with former Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane.

The 20-year-old centre-back has made considerable progress over the past year, with several European heavyweights now assessing his potential.

Ismaelo Ganiou attracting attention from Premier League clubs

Tottenham and Newcastle have both been following Ganiou’s development, while Chelsea’s ownership group, BlueCo, are also understood to be monitoring his situation. Fulham and Brentford have joined the list of English clubs keeping tabs on the defender.

Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are also aware of his potential, highlighting the growing competition for his signature.

The Lens youngster could be an exciting long-term addition for clubs looking to strengthen their defensive options. His pace, physical presence and composure on the ball make him an intriguing prospect.

Ganiou has already earned recognition for his performances at senior level, and Lens demonstrated their confidence in him by handing him a new four-year contract during the summer.

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Ganiou could follow in Raphael Varane’s footsteps

The comparisons with Varane are particularly interesting given that both defenders developed through Lens’ academy system.

Like the former France international, Ganiou possesses the athleticism and defensive qualities needed to establish himself at the highest level. His development has also attracted attention from the French national setup, with the youngster earning opportunities at Under-21 level after previously representing Burkina Faso in friendly matches.

His potential is also gaining recognition in France, with Zinedine Zidane reportedly considering him as a possible option for the senior national team.

It remains to be seen whether any of his admirers will make a concrete move, but Ganiou’s rapidly increasing reputation suggests that competition for his services could intensify.