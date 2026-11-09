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Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso as they continue to explore options to strengthen their full-back positions ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.

According to a report from TuttoJuve, the Red Devils have expressed interest in the Italian international, who could become a potential replacement for Luke Shaw at Old Trafford.

Andrea Cambiaso could be an ideal addition for Manchester United

Manchester United were keen to bring in a new left-back during the summer transfer window, with Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall among their preferred targets. However, INEOS ultimately decided against adding a player in that position.

Michael Carrick’s side remain interested in strengthening their defensive options, and Cambiaso could prove to be an attractive solution. The 26-year-old has established himself as an important player for Juventus and offers considerable versatility.

He is comfortable operating on either side of the defence and can also feature as a wing-back. His ability to contribute in different positions could make him a valuable option for United, particularly given their need for greater depth across the defensive line.

Cambiaso has registered eight goals and 19 assists in 142 appearances for Juventus. He remains under contract with the Italian giants until 2029, meaning United could face a difficult task negotiating his departure.

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Cambiaso transfer could depend on Luke Shaw’s future

Meanwhile, uncertainty surrounding Luke Shaw’s long-term future could increase United’s interest in the Juventus defender.

The England international is approaching the final months of his contract, although United are reportedly open to discussing an extension. His injury record, availability and substantial wages could complicate negotiations.

A departure in 2027 remains a possibility, and United may need to identify a suitable long-term replacement.

Cambiaso has the technical ability and positional flexibility to strengthen Carrick’s squad. However, it remains to be seen whether Juventus would consider selling one of their important players.