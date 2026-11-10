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Chelsea are reportedly preparing to hold fresh contract discussions with Levi Colwill as Barcelona consider a potential move for the highly-rated defender.

The 23-year-old has established himself as an important member of the first team at Stamford Bridge, attracting attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs with his Premier League performances.

According to a report from Football Insider, Chelsea are keen to secure Colwill’s long-term future and want to open negotiations over an improved contract. Barcelona are monitoring the England international ahead of the January transfer window, but the Blues are determined to keep hold of him.

Levi Colwill could commit his future to Chelsea

The London giants believe that offering Colwill a new long-term agreement would help them fend off interest from Barcelona and other potential suitors. Although his current contract runs until the summer of 2029, Chelsea are keen to extend his stay further.

The defender has started nine Premier League matches this season and has become an important part of Xabi Alonso’s plans since the Spaniard’s arrival in the summer.

Colwill endured a difficult period last season, with a serious injury restricting him to just nine competitive appearances. However, he has returned to action strongly and is once again demonstrating why he is regarded as one of the most promising young defenders in English football.

Xabi Alonso wants to keep Levi Colwill at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have little intention of allowing the youngster to leave, particularly with Alonso keen to build his defensive unit around him.

The former Real Madrid midfielder appears to value Colwill’s qualities, and the club are prepared to support their manager by working towards a new agreement.

Barcelona’s interest could present a difficult situation for Chelsea if the Spanish giants decide to formalise their pursuit. However, the Blues remain confident that a contract extension could help secure the defender’s future.

Losing a player with Colwill’s potential would be a significant setback, making the upcoming negotiations particularly important for the Premier League side.