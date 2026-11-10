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Coventry City midfielder Jack Rudoni has attracted significant interest from several Premier League clubs ahead of the January transfer window.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Newcastle United and Leeds United are among the clubs monitoring the 25-year-old, who has become one of Coventry’s most influential players since their promotion to the top flight.

Jack Rudoni attracts interest from Newcastle and Leeds

Newcastle have been following the Englishman’s development for some time and have recently sent scouts to assess his performances. They were also present when Rudoni scored in Coventry’s impressive 4-1 victory over the Magpies, giving them another chance to assess his qualities.

Leeds are equally interested in securing his services as they look to strengthen their midfield options. However, competition for his signature is expected to be considerable, with Brighton, Brentford and Fulham also monitoring his situation.

Several European clubs, including Roma, Monaco, Stuttgart and Villarreal, have reportedly made enquiries about the midfielder’s availability.

Rudoni has made an encouraging start to his Premier League career, scoring three goals this season. His ability to contribute in attacking areas, create opportunities and make intelligent runs into the opposition’s penalty area has made him an important player for Frank Lampard’s side.

The midfielder has also registered 12 key passes and leads Coventry’s expected assists statistics with an xA of 1.4, highlighting his creative influence.

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Coventry City face potential battle to retain Jack Rudoni

Rudoni’s contract situation could further increase interest in signing him. He has only 18 months remaining on his current agreement, potentially making him an attractive target for clubs looking to strengthen their squads.

Coventry will be reluctant to lose such an influential figure, particularly given their ambitions of establishing themselves in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle or Leeds will make a formal approach in January. However, with several clubs monitoring his progress, Coventry could face a difficult battle to hold on to their prized asset.

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