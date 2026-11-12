Two Euro giants eye transfer raid on Manchester City this January

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca looks on (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester City left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri is reportedly a January transfer window target for Barcelona as they look to replace Alejandro Balde.

With Ait-Nouri struggling for playing time at the Etihad Stadium, it seems increasingly likely that he could soon be available, and there was already interest in him in the summer.

City’s rivals Manchester United have explored a surprise move for Ait-Nouri, according to the Sun and others, and now we can add Barcelona and Juventus to the list.

Sport claim Barca are keen on the Algeria international amid doubts over Balde’s future, while Gazzetta dello Sport also link the player strongly as a top target for Juve this winter.

City would surely rather avoid strengthening a rival like Man Utd if possible, so that could mean a move to Barcelona or Juventus is a realistic option for Ait-Nouri this January.

Manchester United to miss out on Rayan Ait-Nouri?

It could be a blow for United to miss out on Ait-Nouri, as he looks like a good option to strengthen what has been a problem position in their squad.

The 25-year-old may have struggled to establish himself at City, but he previously looked like a superb talent during his Wolves days, and he’d surely be an upgrade on the inconsistent and injury-prone Luke Shaw.

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Still, if Barcelona end up signing Ait-Nouri instead, it could perhaps open the door for United to swoop for Balde, who is surely another left-back option worth considering.

The Spain international has struggled at Barcelona in recent times, but in the past he’s shown great potential and it could be that he’d revive his career at Old Trafford.

I recently reported on United and other clubs being keen on Balde via the Daily Briefing here.