(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on Middlesbrough striker Will Lankshear as several Premier League clubs consider moves for the highly-rated young forward ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a sensational start at the Riverside Stadium since his summer departure from Tottenham Hotspur, with his performances attracting considerable attention from English and European clubs.

According to a TEAMtalk report, Middlesbrough have no intention of allowing the striker to leave during the January transfer window despite growing interest in his services.

Will Lankshear attracting Arsenal interest

Lankshear has established himself as one of the Championship’s most exciting attacking prospects, scoring 15 goals in just 16 appearances for Middlesbrough this season.

His impressive goalscoring record has naturally attracted interest from several Premier League sides, with Arsenal among the clubs monitoring his development. The Gunners know the youngster, who began his footballing journey in their academy before moving to Tottenham.

Manchester United, Brighton and Everton have also followed his progress, while Newcastle United, Sunderland and Leeds United have checked on his situation. German outfit Borussia Dortmund are another club keeping an eye on the forward.

Tottenham have retained matching rights on future offers for the striker, although they do not possess a buy-back clause.

Middlesbrough determined to keep their star striker

However, Middlesbrough are determined to retain Lankshear as they continue their pursuit of promotion to the Premier League. The Championship outfit has invested heavily in the youngster and considers him an important part of its plans.

The player is equally happy with his current situation and has no immediate desire to seek another move.

A hamstring problem recently interrupted his impressive campaign, but the injury is not believed to be particularly serious.

Arsenal and the other interested clubs could therefore face a difficult task in securing his signature, with Middlesbrough unlikely to entertain January approaches.