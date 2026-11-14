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Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion defender Maxim De Cuyper, with the Belgian international attracting attention ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.

The 25-year-old has established himself as an important player at the Amex Stadium, and his Premier League performances have seemingly caught the attention of several European heavyweights.

According to a report from Fussball News, Liverpool and Arsenal are among the clubs monitoring the defender’s situation, while Paris Saint-Germain are also keeping tabs on his progress.

Maxim De Cuyper attracts Liverpool and Arsenal interest

Both Premier League clubs could benefit from adding another quality option on the left side of their defence, and De Cuyper’s ability to contribute going forward makes him an attractive proposition.

Liverpool could use more consistency at left-back, with Milos Kerkez yet to establish himself as an entirely dependable option since arriving from Bournemouth. Kostas Tsimikas could also depart when his contract expires next summer, potentially leaving Andoni Iraola with another vacancy to address.

Meanwhile, Arsenal could appreciate the Belgian’s versatility. His ability to play as a conventional full-back or in a more advanced wing-back role would give Mikel Arteta additional tactical flexibility.

De Cuyper has impressed with his attacking instincts, pace and delivery from wide areas. He is comfortable progressing the ball and creating opportunities in the final third, making him particularly appealing to teams that expect their full-backs to contribute offensively.

Brighton demand significant fee for Maxim De Cuyper

However, convincing Brighton to sanction his departure will not be straightforward.

The Seagulls face no immediate pressure to sell, with the defender under contract until June 2030. According to Fussball News, they could demand between €50 million and €60 million to consider letting him leave.

A January transfer appears unlikely given Brighton’s stance, but Liverpool and Arsenal could revisit their interest next summer.

Whether either club is prepared to meet the asking price remains to be seen. Nevertheless, De Cuyper’s performances and versatility could make him an attractive long-term investment for both sides.