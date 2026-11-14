Matheus Cunha of Manchester United is challenged by Florian Wirtz of Liverpool (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on RC Lens goalkeeper Robin Risser ahead of a potential summer transfer.

The 21-year-old Frenchman has attracted considerable attention following his impressive rise in Ligue 1, with several European heavyweights considering a move for his signature.

According to an exclusive report from 4-4-2, Liverpool and Manchester United are closely monitoring the youngster’s development, although Manchester City are currently leading the race for his services.

The Premier League champions’ rivals could face competition from Inter Milan and Juventus as well, with Lens potentially receiving several approaches for their highly-rated goalkeeper.

Robin Risser attracts Liverpool and Manchester United interest

Risser could be an exciting long-term acquisition for Liverpool, particularly as the club considers its goalkeeping options for the future.

Alisson Becker remains an important figure at Anfield, but the Brazilian’s long-term situation could encourage the Merseyside outfit to explore younger alternatives. The Frenchman’s potential and ability to contribute to a possession-based system could make him an attractive option.

Manchester United could also benefit from adding another promising goalkeeper to their ranks. Risser has the physical attributes and technical qualities needed to develop into a reliable first-choice option at the highest level.

Lens demand €40m for Risser

Standing 1.93 metres tall, Risser has an impressive physical presence and is particularly comfortable on the ball. His aerial ability and one-on-one performances have also helped build his reputation.

Lens have reportedly placed a €40 million valuation on the youngster, who remains under contract until 2030. Former club Strasbourg are also entitled to 25 per cent of the transfer proceeds through a sell-on clause.

Manchester City are reportedly preparing a €30m offer, meaning Liverpool and Manchester United could face a significant financial battle if they decide to formalise their interest.