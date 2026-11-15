Vinicius Junior in Real Madrid training (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly increasingly confident they could sign Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior, with the Gunners believing a deal could materialise as early as next summer.

According to a report from FootballTransfers, Mikel Arteta’s side have not abandoned their pursuit of the Brazilian international despite his recent contract extension at the Spanish club. There is reportedly a growing belief within Arsenal that they can eventually convince the 26-year-old to move to the Premier League.

Vinicius Junior remains Arsenal’s priority target

Vinicius was heavily linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium this summer, but he ultimately stayed at Real Madrid and signed a new contract until 2032.

However, his situation in Spain has become increasingly complicated. The forward has struggled to maintain his best form this season, while competition for places under Jose Mourinho could further complicate his position at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Arsenal could now look to take advantage of the uncertainty surrounding his future. The Gunners are keen to strengthen their options on the left flank, and Vinicius is understood to remain their preferred target.

The Brazilian previously gave serious consideration to joining the north London outfit, with his representative Michael Yormack confirming that the club’s proposal received considerable attention.

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Arsenal could finally secure Vinicius transfer

Arsenal’s confidence in completing the deal could also influence their January transfer plans. The report suggests that Arteta’s side are unlikely to pursue another left winger in the winter window unless an injury crisis forces them to reconsider.

Although Atletico Madrid’s Alex Baena is viewed as a possible alternative, Vinicius remains the preferred option.

The Real Madrid forward could bring world-class quality, creativity and attacking threat to Arteta’s squad. His arrival would also send a clear message from Arsenal as they look to strengthen their position among Europe’s elite.

Much will depend on how his situation develops in Madrid, but Arsenal appear prepared to remain patient in their pursuit.