Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts during the defeat vs Brighton (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal could face a difficult battle to keep William Saliba, with former teammate Morgan Schneiderlin believing the French defender would struggle to turn down a potential move to Real Madrid.

The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the finest centre-backs in European football since becoming a regular in Mikel Arteta’s side, and his impressive performances have drawn attention from some of the game’s biggest clubs.

According to a report via TEAMtalk, Schneiderlin believes the Spanish giants are among the few clubs capable of tempting Saliba away from the Emirates Stadium.

He said: “He is an incredible player to have in your side. But when a decision like that comes up, there are a handful of clubs in your career that you simply cannot turn down, and Real Madrid is one of them.”

William Saliba continues to attract Real Madrid interest

The former Manchester United midfielder knows the Arsenal defender from their time together at Nice, and he has been particularly impressed by the youngster’s mentality and development.

Schneiderlin believes Saliba has the qualities required to become an elite defender, highlighting his ambition to improve and his ability to perform at the highest level.

The Frenchman also suggested that Arsenal would face a significant challenge replacing someone of Saliba’s calibre if he eventually decides to pursue a new challenge elsewhere.

Real Madrid have regularly been linked with the centre-back, and their interest could become increasingly difficult for the Gunners to ignore.

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Arsenal face potential Saliba transfer dilemma

Saliba has previously indicated that he is happy in North London, and Arteta will certainly hope to keep him as a central figure in his defensive plans.

However, Schneiderlin believes some clubs are ones players simply cannot turn down, with Real Madrid firmly in that category.

The Spanish giants have a history of attracting some of the best players in world football, and the opportunity to represent them could prove difficult for Saliba to resist.

For now, Arsenal have little reason to panic, particularly with the defender back in action following his injury setback. Nevertheless, the prospect of Madrid making a serious move in the future could present a major challenge for the Premier League side.