(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Brentford defender Nathan Collins as Mauricio Pochettino prepares to strengthen his defensive options ahead of the January transfer window.

According to a Football Insider report, the Red Devils have identified the Republic of Ireland international as a potential addition to their backline, with the 25-year-old attracting attention for his consistent performances for Brentford.

Collins could be an appealing option for United as they look to bring greater physicality, experience and leadership into their defensive unit.

Nathan Collins emerges as a target for Manchester United

Manchester United have been monitoring Collins for some time, and they are now considering joining the competition for his signature. Liverpool and Tottenham were previously linked with the Brentford captain during the summer transfer window.

The defender has established himself as an important figure at the Gtech Community Stadium, and his leadership qualities could make him an attractive acquisition for Pochettino.

The Argentine manager is expected to oversee significant improvements to United’s defence, and recruiting an established Premier League performer could be a sensible starting point.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Could Collins solve Manchester United’s defensive problems?

United have struggled to find consistency at the heart of their defence, particularly when experienced centre-back Harry Maguire has been unavailable.

Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven have shown promise, but the club could benefit from having another physically imposing defender who can provide greater authority and organisation.

Collins possesses the attributes needed to improve their defensive options. His Premier League experience and ability to lead from the back would make him a potentially valuable addition.

However, Brentford are unlikely to welcome the prospect of losing their captain midway through the campaign. They have little reason to part ways with an influential player, so United could face a difficult negotiation.

It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils will formalise their interest, but Collins could be an excellent addition to Pochettino’s rebuilding plans.