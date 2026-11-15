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Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly suffered a major setback in their pursuit of Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey, with the Black Cats determined to hold on to the Dutch international beyond the upcoming transfer windows.

According to a Football Insider report, Sunderland have no intention of entertaining offers for the 24-year-old, despite growing interest from Tottenham.

The North London club have identified Brobbey as a potential attacking addition as Roberto De Zerbi looks to strengthen his options in the final third.

Brian Brobbey unlikely to leave Sunderland

Brobbey has established himself as an important figure under Regis Le Bris, and Sunderland have taken decisive action to protect his future by handing him a new contract earlier this month.

The agreement will keep the Netherlands international at the Stadium of Light until 2031, strengthening the club’s position in any potential transfer negotiations.

Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke has indicated that the new deal was specifically designed to discourage interested clubs from pursuing the striker rather than simply increasing his potential transfer value.

Former Tottenham scout Bryan King had previously suggested that Spurs could potentially secure his services in a deal worth around £50 million.

However, Sunderland’s latest stance suggests that even a substantial proposal might not be enough to convince them to part ways with their attacking asset.

Brobbey’s physical presence, ability to occupy defenders and contribution to the team’s attacking play have made him an important component of Le Bris’ plans.

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Tottenham could turn to alternative targets

Tottenham could now be forced to explore other options as they look to address their attacking requirements.

Dominic Solanke remains the club’s only established centre-forward, making additional attacking reinforcements an important consideration.

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta has also attracted interest from Spurs, particularly given the uncertainty surrounding his contract situation.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham will pursue alternative targets when the transfer window opens.