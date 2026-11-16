Arsenal await medical update after key midfielder suffers injury scare on international duty

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Arsenal have been handed a fresh fitness concern after Martin Zubimendi was forced off during Spain’s dramatic 3-2 Nations League defeat to England in Madrid.

The midfielder appeared to suffer a hamstring problem during the second half at the Metropolitano Stadium and was unable to continue, giving Mikel Arteta another issue to monitor before Premier League football resumes.

Zubimendi has not been a guaranteed starter this season following the arrival of Bruno Guimaraes and the continued form of Declan Rice, but Arsenal’s demanding schedule means losing another experienced midfielder would still be a significant blow.

Arsenal waiting to discover extent of Zubimendi injury

The Evening Standard reports that Zubimendi hobbled off against England after appearing to hurt his hamstring.

Luis de la Fuente replaced him with Nico Williams during the second half, with Zubimendi pictured grimacing and holding the back of his leg after leaving the pitch.

There has not yet been confirmation over the seriousness of the problem, leaving Arsenal waiting for a clearer medical assessment.

The timing is far from ideal. Arteta’s side return from the international break with a trip to Newcastle United before facing Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League and Manchester City in the Premier League before the end of November.

Zubimendi injury shows why Gunners need midfield depth

Zubimendi may currently find himself behind Rice, Guimaraes and other midfield options, but that does not reduce his importance over a long season.

In fact, his potential absence highlights why Arsenal should be extremely cautious about entertaining transfer interest in January.

A recent CaughtOffside report on Zubimendi’s Arsenal future noted that the Spaniard remains patient despite his reduced role and that Arsenal could still need him when injuries and suspensions begin to accumulate.

That argument suddenly looks even more relevant.

Arteta is managing a squad competing for the Premier League and Champions League, and midfield depth could become crucial during the winter months.

The encouraging part is that there is currently no confirmation of a serious injury. Arsenal will hope the substitution was precautionary rather than the beginning of a lengthy absence.

But until the medical picture becomes clearer, Zubimendi’s fitness will be another concern for Arteta heading into a crucial run of fixtures.

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