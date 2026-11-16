(Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing Real Madrid forward Endrick during the January transfer window as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his attacking options.

According to a report from Football Insider, however, the Gunners are unlikely to secure the Brazilian’s services, as Real Madrid has no intention of letting him leave on loan midway through the season.

Endrick unlikely to join Arsenal in January

The 20-year-old has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter at the Spanish club this season, managing just 84 minutes of La Liga football so far.

Arsenal were hoping to take advantage of his limited opportunities in Madrid and bring him to the Emirates Stadium on a temporary deal. The youngster could provide valuable depth in attack, particularly with his ability to operate across the forward line.

However, Real Madrid are determined to retain his services, with manager Jose Mourinho reportedly viewing him as an important part of his plans for the second half of the campaign.

AC Milan and Roma are also interested in securing the Brazilian’s signature, but they are expected to face similar difficulties in convincing Los Blancos to sanction his departure.

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Arsenal could explore alternative attacking options

Endrick showed his potential during his loan spell at Lyon last season, registering 16 goal contributions in just 21 appearances after arriving in January.

His performances in France attracted interest from several prominent European clubs, and Arsenal were among those considering a move.

The Brazilian could have been an exciting addition to Arteta’s attacking setup, offering pace, technical ability and considerable room for development.

However, with Real Madrid unwilling to negotiate a temporary departure, Arsenal may have to look at alternative targets.

The North London club remain keen to strengthen their attacking department, but finding a suitable player during the winter window could prove challenging.