Mikel Arteta looks on during a pre-season friendly (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Arsenal have suffered a significant setback in their pursuit of RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa, with Fabrizio Romano suggesting a January transfer is unlikely unless the Gunners make an extraordinary offer.

The Norwegian international has emerged as one of Europe’s most exciting attacking prospects, attracting considerable attention following his impressive performances in Germany. Mikel Arteta is keen to strengthen his attacking options, and Nusa has reportedly become a priority target ahead of the winter transfer window.

Arsenal have been particularly short of quality options on the left flank following the departures of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard. Although Christos Tzolis arrived during the summer, the Gunners could benefit from another versatile attacker capable of making an immediate impact.

Nusa has enjoyed an impressive campaign with Leipzig, registering five goals and seven assists across competitions. His pace, technical ability and creativity could make him an excellent addition to Arteta’s attacking setup.

However, securing his signature could prove considerably more complicated than Arsenal would have hoped.

Fabrizio Romano delivers Antonio Nusa transfer verdict

On his YouTube channel, Romano said Leipzig have set a starting valuation of approximately €70-75 million for the 21-year-old.

The Bundesliga outfit considers Nusa one of the most exciting wingers available and has little intention of negotiating a reduced transfer fee.

More importantly, Leipzig would prefer to retain the Norwegian until the summer before considering suitable offers.

Romano believes a January departure remains unlikely, explaining that only an extraordinary financial proposal could persuade the German club to reconsider their position.

“My understanding is that RB Leipzig start at around €70-75 million for Antonio Nusa, so he’s quite expensive. “Leipzig believe he’s one of the best wingers on the market, and they will not offer any discount for Nusa. “It’s also important to say that Leipzig’s expectation is to continue with the player until the summer transfer window and then consider a potential exit if a good proposal arrives. “They are not pushing to sell Nusa in January. I think the possibility of him leaving in January is not particularly concrete. It’s not easy. Either there is a completely crazy bid or, for Nusa, it’s going to be the summer.”

Arsenal face difficult battle for Nusa

The Gunners have the financial resources to pursue an ambitious deal, but paying a substantial premium midway through the season might not be straightforward.

Nusa could add another dimension in the final third, particularly with his ability to beat defenders and create chances.

Nevertheless, Arteta’s side may have to remain patient and revisit their interest next summer if Leipzig refuse to change their stance.