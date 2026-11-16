Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool battles for possession with Malo Gusto of Chelsea . (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly preparing to compete with Liverpool and several other Premier League clubs for the signature of highly-rated Lens defender Ismaelo Ganiou ahead of next summer’s transfer window.

According to a Football Insider report, the Magpies have identified the 21-year-old as a potential defensive addition, with his impressive development in French football attracting considerable attention across Europe.

Ganiou has established himself as an exciting young prospect at Lens, having started 21 consecutive Ligue 1 matches last season. His performances have convinced several top clubs that he could develop into a quality centre-back at the highest level.

Newcastle could face significant competition for his signature, with Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham also understood to be monitoring his situation. Crystal Palace previously tried to secure his services this summer, but the defender opted to stay at his boyhood club and signed a contract extension until 2030.

Ismaelo Ganiou could be an exciting addition for Newcastle

Newcastle could use more quality and depth in their defensive department, and the Lens youngster could prove to be a promising long-term investment. His potential availability next summer could give the Magpies a chance to strengthen their backline with a player who still has room to grow.

Liverpool are also interested in securing his services, particularly with uncertainty surrounding Virgil van Dijk’s long-term future. However, Newcastle could potentially offer Ganiou a more prominent role as he looks to establish himself at the highest level.

Where will Ganiou end up?

A January transfer appears unlikely, though, with the defender currently recovering from knee surgery. He has managed just eight appearances this season and is expected to remain unavailable until the end of November.

Ganiou previously made it clear that he wanted to continue his development at Lens, thanking the club for the opportunities they had provided. It remains to be seen whether Newcastle can convince him to consider a fresh challenge next summer, especially with several European heavyweights competing for his signature.