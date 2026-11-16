(Photo by Catherine Ivill, Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Chelsea have been dealt a major blow in their pursuit of Como midfielder Nico Paz, with the Italian club unwilling to sanction his departure during the January transfer window.

The Argentine international has attracted interest from several European giants after impressive performances under Cesc Fabregas, but Como are determined to keep one of their most important players for the rest of the season.

According to a TEAMtalk report, the earliest realistic opportunity for interested clubs to secure his signature is a summer transfer in 2027. Real Madrid are currently in a particularly strong position, having retained an €80 million buy-back clause that can be activated next summer.

Nico Paz could become one of Europe’s most sought-after players

Real Madrid’s contractual advantage could prove decisive in the transfer race. The Spanish giants can bring their former academy graduate back to the Bernabeu for €80 million, and few clubs are expected to have the same level of control over his future.

Manchester United and Chelsea will therefore need to consider alternative options if Madrid decide to exercise their clause. Both Premier League sides could benefit from adding a creative midfielder, but convincing Como to negotiate before next summer looks extremely difficult.

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Paz could be an elite player in future

Paz has already demonstrated his quality against elite opposition. He scored twice and provided an assist in Como’s emphatic 4-1 Champions League win over Manchester United on October 21, underscoring why several top clubs are monitoring his development.

The 22-year-old previously spent time at Real Madrid before moving to Italy in 2024, and his performances have significantly enhanced his reputation. He has also made it clear that he remains open to different possibilities regarding his future.

For now, however, Como are focused on retaining their influential playmaker and maintaining their ambitions under Fabregas.

A move to the Premier League could eventually appeal to Paz, but United and Chelsea might have to wait until the summer before making a serious attempt to sign him. Real Madrid remain firmly in control of the situation.