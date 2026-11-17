Liverpool and Manchester United are both keeping tabs on AC Milan defender Koni De Winter as the Premier League giants assess potential additions to their back lines.

The Belgium international has enjoyed an increasingly important role at San Siro under Ruben Amorim, with his versatility and performances attracting attention across England.

Liverpool are planning for the long-term future of their defence, while Man United are expected to prioritise another centre-back as Mauricio Pochettino begins reshaping his squad.

Liverpool and Man United show interest in De Winter

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Liverpool and Manchester United are among the Premier League clubs showing interest in De Winter, with Chelsea also following the 24-year-old.

However, Milan have no intention of sanctioning his departure in January unless they receive an extraordinary offer. De Winter is regarded as one of Amorim’s trusted defenders and remains an important part of the club’s long-term plans.

Interest from England is broader than just the traditional heavyweights. Scouts from Newcastle, Tottenham, Leeds and Brentford have also watched the Belgian this season.

A recent CaughtOffside report states that Liverpool and United have been impressed by his development, although neither club currently considers him an immediate priority.

De Winter himself is also believed to be happy at Milan and is not actively pushing to leave.

January deal looks difficult for Serie A defender

Liverpool’s interest is easy to understand. Virgil van Dijk is approaching the latter stages of his career, and the Reds need to continue identifying younger centre-backs before a major transition becomes unavoidable.

De Winter can operate in a traditional central partnership or on the right of a back three, giving him useful tactical flexibility.

United have an equally strong reason to monitor him. Pochettino is expected to strengthen at centre-back in January, and De Winter’s age, physical profile and experience at a major European club fit the type of signing United should be considering.

The obstacle is Milan. De Winter is contracted until 2030 and has started 10 of their opening 11 Serie A matches, leaving the Rossoneri under no pressure to negotiate.

For both Liverpool and United, continuing to scout him makes sense. But unless Milan’s position changes dramatically, a summer approach looks considerably more realistic than paying a January premium.

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