Folarin Balogun celebrates a goal for the US Men's National Team (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Folarin Balogun, with Monaco reportedly prepared to sanction the striker’s departure during the January transfer window.

The American international has emerged as a potential attacking reinforcement for the Red Devils, with new manager Mauricio Pochettino keen to reunite with a player he knows well from their time together with the United States national team.

According to a Football Insider report, Monaco are willing to part ways with the 25-year-old as they look to raise funds for their own winter recruitment plans.

Pochettino is reportedly a big admirer of Balogun, and the forward is also attracted by the chance to work under the Argentine again. This could give United an advantage in negotiations as they look to strengthen their attacking options.

Folarin Balogun could be an ideal attacking addition

Manchester United are keen to bring in another centre-forward, particularly with Benjamin Sesko currently sidelined through injury. Balogun could provide valuable competition and offer Pochettino another option in the final third.

The former Arsenal youngster showed his goalscoring ability in France, scoring 19 goals across all competitions last season, including five in the Champions League.

Balogun linked with Premier League return

He also came close to returning to English football this summer, but his proposed transfer to Everton collapsed on deadline day after complications with his medical.

Monaco subsequently retained the American, although their willingness to consider offers could present United with another opportunity.

With Balogun reportedly open to the move, and Monaco prepared to negotiate, the circumstances appear favourable for the Premier League giants.

A reunion with Pochettino could also prove decisive in convincing the striker to move to Old Trafford, making this a transfer worth monitoring ahead of January.