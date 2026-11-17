Declan Rice of Arsenal is challenged by Kobbie Mainoo of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on January 25, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Manchester City have reportedly entered the race to sign Bayern Munich youngster Leonard Prescott, with Arsenal also among the Premier League clubs interested in securing his signature.

The 17-year-old goalkeeper is attracting considerable attention across Europe, having developed a reputation as one of German football’s most exciting young prospects.

According to a TEAMtalk report, both Manchester clubs have contacted Prescott’s representatives as they explore the possibility of bringing him to England.

Arsenal have been monitoring his situation for some time, while Chelsea, Tottenham and Juventus have also expressed an interest in the highly-rated teenager.

Prescott’s future at the Allianz Arena has grown increasingly uncertain, with contract extension talks failing to progress as Bayern would have hoped. His current agreement expires next summer, potentially allowing interested clubs to secure his services without paying a transfer fee.

Prescott could consider leaving Bayern Munich

The biggest concern for the young goalkeeper is his pathway into Bayern’s senior team. Manuel Neuer is expected to retire at the end of the season, but the German champions are already preparing Jonas Urbig to become their first-choice goalkeeper.

Bayern are also considering experienced alternatives, meaning Prescott could find himself further down the pecking order rather than receiving opportunities to establish himself.

That situation could make a departure increasingly attractive, particularly with several clubs prepared to offer him a more convincing development plan.

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Potential obstacle in Prescott move

However, a significant obstacle remains for Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal. Prescott will not celebrate his 18th birthday until September 2027, meaning a move to England could be delayed until 2028 under the relevant transfer regulations.

This gives Bayern an opportunity to persuade the youngster to reconsider his position and commit his long-term future to the club.

Nevertheless, the growing interest from the Premier League could make negotiations increasingly difficult for the Bundesliga giants.

Manchester United and Manchester City have the financial resources and infrastructure to compete for promising young talents, while Arsenal could offer Prescott an attractive route towards senior football.

Much will depend on the guarantees each club can provide regarding his development and first-team opportunities.