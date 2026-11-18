(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly keeping a close eye on Norwegian wonderkid Gabriel Rajkovic, with the highly-rated teenager attracting interest from several of Europe’s biggest clubs ahead of a potential transfer battle next summer.

The 15-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable breakthrough at Valerenga, establishing himself in senior football despite his tender age. His impressive development has caught the attention of Premier League recruitment teams, with both London clubs gathering information about his progress.

According to a TEAMtalk report, Arsenal and Chelsea have compiled detailed scouting reports on Rajkovic after closely following his performances over recent months.

Both clubs have been monitoring the youngster since the summer and were present when he scored his first top-flight goal against Bodo/Glimt in August.

Gabriel Rajkovic attracts Arsenal and Chelsea interest

The Norwegian youngster has already made history in his homeland. He became the youngest player to feature in Eliteserien history after making his senior debut at just 15 years and 20 days old, breaking the previous record held by Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard.

Rajkovic’s versatility is another major attraction for potential suitors. Primarily a winger, he can also play on the opposite flank or through the middle, giving his future employers considerable tactical flexibility.

His physical attributes and ability to use both feet have also impressed scouts who have watched him closely.

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Arsenal and Chelsea face competition for Rajkovic

The two London rivals will face considerable competition if they decide to pursue a deal. Manchester United, Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are among the clubs keeping tabs on his development.

Valerenga are also in a strong negotiating position, with Rajkovic contracted until December 2028.

Arsenal and Chelsea could therefore face an intriguing battle to secure one of Europe’s most promising young attackers, although a transfer is unlikely before the summer of 2027.