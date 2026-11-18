Yasin Ayari in action for Brighton (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Brighton midfielder Yasin Ayari has hinted he could leave the club next summer, with Chelsea and Manchester United monitoring his situation ahead of a potential transfer.

The Sweden international has enjoyed an impressive campaign under Fabian Hurzeler, attracting attention from several European clubs as uncertainty continues to surround his long-term future at the Amex Stadium.

According to a TEAMtalk report, Ayari has refused to commit to anything beyond the current season, and his contract situation is becoming increasingly complicated.

The 23-year-old has scored three goals in nine Premier League appearances this season, including the winning goal against Manchester City. His performances have helped Brighton establish themselves among the division’s leading sides.

Chelsea and Manchester United keeping tabs on Yasin Ayari

The midfielder’s uncertain contractual situation could present an attractive opportunity for interested clubs, with Chelsea and Manchester United among the sides linked with his signature.

AC Milan, AS Roma, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are also understood to be monitoring developments, potentially creating significant competition for his services.

Brighton are keen to retain an important member of Hurzeler’s squad, but negotiations over new terms have hit snags. The Seagulls also possess an option to extend his existing agreement until 2028.

However, the growing interest in his services could complicate their efforts to secure his future.

Ayari could improve both clubs

Ayari’s technical ability, energy and versatility make him an attractive prospect for Chelsea and United, both of whom could benefit from additional quality in midfield.

With his contract situation approaching a crucial stage, Brighton will be desperate to avoid losing one of their most promising performers without securing an appropriate financial return.