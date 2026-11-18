Alexander Isak and teammates of Liverpool take a knee prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on October 19, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Manchester United have reportedly been handed a major opportunity to sign Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde, with the Spanish giants prepared to sanction his departure during the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old has fallen out of favour under Hansi Flick, and Barcelona are now willing to part ways with the Spanish international as they look to strengthen other areas of their squad.

According to a TEAMtalk report, Balde’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has already held discussions with Liverpool and Manchester United about a potential transfer. Both Premier League clubs have been informed that a deal could be completed for €40 million (£33m).

Alejandro Balde attracts Liverpool and Man United interest

Balde has considerable experience at the highest level despite his relatively young age, having established himself as an important first-team player at Barcelona before his recent struggles for regular opportunities.

Liverpool could benefit from adding a quality left-back to their defensive options, while Manchester United are also exploring the market for reinforcements in that position.

However, competition for his signature is expected to be considerable. Mendes has also been in contact with Juventus, AC Milan and Monaco, while Paris Saint-Germain have made enquiries about the defender.

Barcelona ready to sanction Balde departure

Barcelona’s willingness to sell the Spaniard could make him an attractive opportunity for interested clubs. The Catalan outfit is planning its own recruitment business for January and views Balde’s departure as one way to facilitate further additions.

Interestingly, the €40m valuation would apply to both a permanent transfer and a loan arrangement with an obligation or option to buy.

Liverpool and Manchester United will now have to decide whether to pursue a deal, especially as several European clubs are monitoring the situation. Balde could be an excellent acquisition for either side, given his pace, attacking qualities, and experience in top-level football.