Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looks on (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly considering a renewed bid for Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, with Andrea Berta exploring a potential £84m transfer ahead of the 2027 summer window.

The Spain international has been on the Gunners’ radar for some time, and Mikel Arteta remains keen on bringing the highly rated attacker to the Emirates Stadium.

According to a TEAMtalk report, Arsenal’s sporting director Berta has held further discussions about the 24-year-old’s availability, while his representatives have begun exploring potential destinations.

Williams signed a new 10-year contract with Athletic Bilbao in 2025, which includes a €100m (£84m) release clause. However, his frustration with the club’s current campaign could potentially open the door to an exit.

Nico Williams could be an exciting addition for Arsenal

The World Cup-winning winger is reportedly concerned about Bilbao’s struggles to challenge for Champions League qualification, with the Spanish outfit currently sitting seventh in LaLiga.

Arsenal could offer him an opportunity to compete for major trophies and play regularly in Europe’s premier club competition.

His explosive pace, dribbling ability and versatility across the forward line would make him an excellent addition to Arteta’s attacking setup.

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Arsenal looking at alternatives to Williams

However, Arsenal are also considering alternative options, with RB Leipzig’s Antonio Nusa, Brentford’s Kevin Schade, Real Madrid’s Endrick and Atletico Madrid’s Alex Baena on their shortlist.

Nusa is currently understood to be the most advanced option, although Williams remains an attractive possibility.

Bayern Munich are also monitoring the Spaniard’s situation, meaning Arsenal could face competition for his signature.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners will be willing to meet his substantial release clause, but Berta appears determined to strengthen the attacking department ahead of next season.