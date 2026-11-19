(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly stepping up their efforts to sign Real Betis wonderkid Jose Antonio Morante, with Manchester United and Manchester City also interested in securing the highly-rated winger’s signature.

The 19-year-old has emerged as one of Spain’s most exciting young prospects after impressive performances at youth international level and a breakthrough into senior football.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Chelsea’s ownership group BlueCo have already made an approach to Real Betis in an attempt to sign the talented attacker. However, their initial efforts were unsuccessful, with the Spanish club determined to retain his services.

Chelsea first identified Morante during the European Under-19 Championship in Wales, where he produced an outstanding campaign and finished as the competition’s leading goalscorer, helping Spain lift the trophy.

His performances clearly caught the attention of the Blues’ recruitment department, who have continued monitoring his development since the tournament.

Morante has also made an encouraging start to senior football, scoring on his first-team debut for Betis in a convincing 5-2 win over Osasuna last month.

Manchester clubs join Chelsea in Morante transfer race

Chelsea are not the only Premier League side keeping a close eye on the teenager, with Manchester United and Manchester City also holding discussions about a potential move.

Both clubs have been impressed by his rapid development and believe he could become an important attacking prospect in the coming years. His performances for Spain’s youth sides have further strengthened his reputation among some of Europe’s leading recruitment departments.

However, competition for his signature is not limited to English football. Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund are also monitoring his situation, while Atletico Madrid have expressed interest in the talented youngster.

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Morante set for a big move?

Real Betis will be desperate to avoid losing another promising academy graduate, particularly after witnessing his impressive progress over recent months. The Spanish outfit handed him a new long-term contract during the summer to protect his future.

Nevertheless, growing interest from several European heavyweights could make it increasingly difficult for Betis to hold on to their prized asset.

Chelsea have already demonstrated their determination by making an initial approach, and it remains to be seen whether they return with an improved proposal in the coming months.

Morante’s attacking qualities and potential make him an attractive long-term investment, although the Blues will face considerable competition if they decide to intensify their pursuit.