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Arsenal remain firmly interested in Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi, but a potential January move could prove difficult after the Cherries placed an enormous valuation on the France international.

The 20-year-old has returned strongly from injury and continues to enhance his reputation as one of the Premier League’s brightest young attackers.

His first senior goal for France against Turkey has only increased the attention around him, with Paris Saint-Germain among Arsenal’s biggest rivals for his signature.

Arsenal and PSG step up interest in Junior Kroupi

According to The Sun, Arsenal are long-term admirers of Kroupi but could be reluctant to make their move in January because Bournemouth may demand around £100million.

PSG and Barcelona are also monitoring the forward, while Manchester City and Tottenham have previously shown interest.

Kroupi has quickly rebuilt his momentum following injury. He scored 13 Premier League goals in 33 appearances during his first full season in England and recently marked another major milestone by scoring in France’s 2-1 Nations League victory over Turkey on November 15.

Bournemouth are reluctant to lose him midway through the season, particularly with midfielder Alex Scott also attracting significant interest.

Gunners should admire Kroupi but avoid paying premium

Kroupi makes plenty of sense for Arsenal.

His ability to play centrally or from the left would give Mikel Arteta another flexible attacking option, while at just 20 he fits perfectly with Arsenal’s preference for players who can contribute immediately and continue developing.

A recent CaughtOffside report described Kroupi as one of Arsenal’s leading attacking targets but also stressed Bournemouth’s determination to keep him until the summer.

That should influence Arsenal’s approach.

Paying close to £100m in January would represent a huge premium, especially when Bournemouth hold all the negotiating power. Kroupi is under contract until 2030 and there is no immediate pressure to sell.

PSG’s interest could eventually create a bidding war, but Arsenal should not allow that to force an impulsive decision.

Kroupi looks capable of becoming an elite forward, and Arsenal are right to stay involved. But unless Bournemouth significantly soften their stance, waiting until the summer appears the smarter move.

The player may still cost a fortune, but January is likely to be the worst possible time to negotiate.

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