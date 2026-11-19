Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, and Hugo Ekitike of Liverpool (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is reportedly unhappy with aspects of his career at Anfield, as uncertainty continues to surround his long-term future.

The Dutch international has established himself as an important member of Liverpool’s midfield, but questions have been raised about whether he is entirely satisfied with how things have developed at the club.

According to a Football Insider report, concerns have emerged about Gravenberch’s happiness at Liverpool, with football finance expert Stefan Borson discussing the situation and suggesting the midfielder’s circumstances could become increasingly complicated.

Liverpool are reportedly facing a growing dilemma with Ryan Gravenberch, as the midfielder struggles to maintain his place in the starting line-up despite signing a long-term contract earlier this year.

The Netherlands international has been a key player for the Reds in recent seasons, but his performances this campaign have raised concerns about his position in the squad and his prospects under Andoni Iraola.

According to a Football Insider report, former scout Bryan King believes Gravenberch will need to improve considerably if he hopes to regain a regular starting role at Anfield, with teenage midfielder Trey Nyoni emerging as a serious competitor.

The 19-year-old has impressed in recent appearances and was preferred to Gravenberch for Liverpool’s meeting with Arsenal, highlighting the growing competition for places in the midfield.

Ryan Gravenberch facing increased competition at Liverpool

King believes Nyoni could become an important player for Liverpool in the coming years, while Gravenberch may have to accept a reduced role until he convinces the manager of his capabilities.

The Dutchman has endured a frustrating campaign, with inconsistent performances and costly mistakes affecting his standing within the team. His dismissal against Manchester City and a penalty conceded against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup have further complicated matters.

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Gravenberch remains a key player

Gravenberch had previously established himself as one of Liverpool’s most important midfielders, making his recent struggles particularly concerning. He signed a contract extension in March that keeps him at Anfield until 2032, but that commitment hasn’t guaranteed him a starting spot.

The midfielder will hope to return from his recent injury absence with renewed confidence and demonstrate that he remains capable of playing a major role in Liverpool’s plans.

With Nyoni continuing to impress, Gravenberch faces a difficult challenge to reclaim his place. Liverpool will need him to rediscover his best form if he is to remain a central figure in their midfield.