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Barcelona are reportedly emerging as Eli Junior Kroupi’s preferred destination, with the Bournemouth youngster seemingly favouring a move to the Catalan giants over a potential switch to Arsenal.

The French forward has attracted considerable attention following his impressive performances in English football, with several major clubs monitoring his development ahead of future transfer windows.

According to reports, Kroupi is keen on joining Barcelona, despite Arsenal also being interested in securing his services. The Gunners have been keeping tabs on the youngster, who has demonstrated impressive technical ability, composure and attacking instincts since arriving in the Premier League.

Barcelona have a clear advantage in the race for Kroupi

Arsenal could now face an uphill battle to convince the Bournemouth star to move to the Emirates Stadium, with Barcelona seemingly holding a major advantage in the pursuit.

Kroupi is understood to be attracted by the prospect of playing under Hansi Flick, and the youngster reportedly views Barcelona as his preferred destination. The Spanish side have already identified him as a potential attacking reinforcement, although a January transfer is considered unlikely given their current priorities.

Jesus wrote on X: “Despite Raphinha’s good form, his injuries and age are a concern for Barca, especially since Gabriel Jesus has failed to convince Flick. “The two big names on the list are Erling Haaland and Elye Junior Kroupi. “Both Arsenal and PSG were tracking him (although the Parisians closed the door on him after signing Ferran Torres), but Kroupi only wants to wear the blaugrana shirt. “He has set himself the challenge of returning to his best form this season to convince Barça, who already have him on Deco’s shortlist.”

The 20-year-old has considerable potential and could develop into an important player for Barcelona in the coming years. His versatility, ability to operate in different attacking positions and technical quality would make him an appealing addition to Flick’s squad.

Can Arsenal convince Kroupi?

Arsenal, meanwhile, may need to look elsewhere if Kroupi remains determined to pursue his dream of playing for Barcelona. Although the Gunners have the financial resources to compete for his signature, the player’s preference could prove decisive when it comes time to decide his future.

With Bournemouth keen to retain their prized asset, any potential transfer is likely to require significant effort. Nevertheless, Barcelona appear to have an encouraging advantage in the race for the French forward.