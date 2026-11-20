Thomas Frank during his time at Tottenham (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in re-signing Conor Gallagher, with Thomas Frank keen to strengthen his midfield options ahead of the January transfer window.

The England international has emerged as a potential target for the Eagles, who could bring the former Chelsea midfielder back to Selhurst Park as they look to improve squad quality and depth.

According to a TEAMtalk report, Palace are considering a move for Gallagher as they assess potential additions for the winter transfer window.

Conor Gallagher could be an ideal midfield addition

The 26-year-old enjoyed the best period of his career at Crystal Palace, scoring eight goals and providing five assists in 39 appearances across all competitions during the 2021/22 campaign.

His aggressive approach, ability to win possession and willingness to contribute offensively made him an influential figure during his previous spell at Selhurst Park. Those qualities could make him an attractive addition for Frank, who is looking to improve Palace’s performances.

Gallagher has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter at Tottenham this season, and a potential departure could give him more consistent playing time.

Gallagher could benefit from a Selhurst Park return

There could be complications surrounding the structure of a potential deal, particularly given Palace’s existing domestic loan arrangements. The Eagles would need to consider their options before making another addition from a Premier League rival.

Nevertheless, Gallagher’s previous success at Selhurst Park makes him an appealing target, and a reunion could benefit both parties.

The midfielder already understands the demands of playing for Palace and could make an immediate impact without requiring a lengthy adaptation period.

Frank’s interest could give the Eagles an incentive to explore a January move, although convincing Tottenham to sanction his departure could prove challenging.