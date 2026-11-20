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Manchester United have reportedly been alerted to the possibility of re-signing Scott McTominay, with the midfielder considering a return to the Premier League amid uncertainty surrounding his future at Napoli.

The Scotland international has developed into one of the most influential midfielders in Italian football since leaving Old Trafford, and his impressive performances have attracted interest from several European clubs.

According to a TEAMtalk report, negotiations between McTominay and Napoli over a new contract have stalled, and intermediaries are already exploring potential destinations ahead of 2027.

The 29-year-old has approximately 18 months remaining on his current agreement, and the Italian champions are keen to avoid losing an important member of their squad.

However, the two parties remain some distance apart in their discussions, potentially opening the door for interested clubs to explore a deal.

McTominay could be an interesting addition for Manchester United

Manchester United have been informed about the midfielder’s potential availability, and the possibility of bringing their former academy graduate back to Old Trafford has not been ruled out.

The Red Devils are preparing for a significant squad overhaul under Mauricio Pochettino, with strengthening their midfield expected to feature prominently in their recruitment plans.

Uncertainty surrounding Bruno Fernandes’ future could also increase the need for experienced options in that department.

Chelsea keeping tabs on McTominay

Chelsea are another Premier League club monitoring developments, with the Stamford Bridge hierarchy appreciating McTominay’s ability to contribute both defensively and offensively.

Meanwhile, AC Milan and Juventus are also keeping tabs on the situation, while several Saudi Pro League clubs are understood to be considering an approach.

McTominay is not actively pushing for an immediate departure and remains open to extending his stay in Naples.

Nevertheless, a return to English football is an attractive possibility, potentially setting up an interesting transfer battle next year.