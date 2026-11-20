Rodrygo Goes, Antonio Rudiger and Vinicius Junior celebrate Real Madrid's win over Atletico Madrid (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger as Mauricio Pochettino looks to strengthen his defensive options ahead of the 2027 transfer windows.

The German international has emerged as a potential target for the Red Devils, who are expected to prioritise defensive reinforcements following a difficult start to the Premier League campaign.

According to a TEAMtalk report, United have retained their admiration for the experienced centre-back and are among several clubs keeping a close eye on his situation at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Transfer journalist Dean Jones has revealed that the Premier League outfit are considering a move for Rudiger, with the possibility of securing his services either in January or as a free agent next summer.

The 33-year-old’s current contract expires at the end of the season, and there are no clear indications that Real Madrid are preparing to offer him an extension.

Antonio Rudiger could provide a major defensive boost for Manchester United

United have struggled defensively this season, and Pochettino is reportedly keen to address several weaknesses in his squad during the January transfer window.

The former Chelsea manager has identified a new left-back, centre-back and striker as important additions, with Rudiger potentially providing the experience and leadership required at the back.

The German defender previously enjoyed a successful spell in English football with Chelsea, winning several major honours before joining Real Madrid in 2022.

Rudiger set for a move

Meanwhile, Spanish journalist Jorge C Picon has indicated that the Spanish giants are already planning for life without Rudiger, with his departure next summer seemingly expected.

However, the defender has remained relatively relaxed about his future, insisting that he is happy with his current situation under Jose Mourinho.

A potential return to the Premier League could therefore appeal to United, particularly if they can secure an experienced defender without paying a significant transfer fee. However, they could face competition from other interested English clubs.