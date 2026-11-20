Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool is challenged by Matheus Cunha of Manchester United -during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford on May 03, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly keeping a close eye on Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini, with Liverpool also interested in securing the highly-rated Italian international ahead of the 2027 transfer window.

The 22-year-old has attracted considerable attention across Europe, and his recent return to top form has strengthened his reputation as one of the most promising young defenders in Italian football.

According to a TEAMtalk report, Manchester United and Liverpool are both assessing their central defensive options, with Scalvini emerging as a potential long-term addition. Chelsea are also monitoring his situation, while Newcastle United have maintained their interest in the defender for several years.

The Atalanta star has previously attracted attention for his impressive physical attributes, technical ability, and composure in possession. His versatility could also make him an attractive option for clubs looking to strengthen their defensive departments.

Giorgio Scalvini could be an ideal defensive addition

Scalvini’s progress was interrupted by an ACL injury in 2024, followed by a serious shoulder problem the following year. However, he has successfully overcome those setbacks and is once again demonstrating the qualities that made him such an exciting prospect.

His performances have also earned him an increasingly important role with the Italian national team, where he is developing an understanding alongside Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni.

Where will Scalvini end up?

Manchester United could certainly benefit from another reliable central defender, particularly as the club looks to build a squad capable of challenging for major honours.

Liverpool have similar reasons to consider the Italian, especially as they assess their defensive options for the coming seasons.

Atalanta will undoubtedly be reluctant to lose one of their most important players, particularly after recently securing his long-term future. However, growing interest from the Premier League could make his situation one to watch in 2027.

With several English clubs monitoring his development, competition for Scalvini’s signature could intensify considerably.