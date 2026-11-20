Felix Nmecha in action for Borussia Dortmund (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are reportedly among several European heavyweights interested in signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha, with Manchester United and Manchester City also exploring a potential move for the German international.

The 26-year-old has attracted considerable attention following his performances for Dortmund, with his physical attributes, technical ability and versatility making him an attractive option for some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

According to a report from Fussball News, Manchester United have already contacted the midfielder’s representatives and are considering approaching Dortmund during the upcoming January transfer window.

Manchester City are also monitoring his situation, with manager Enzo Maresca reportedly an admirer. Nmecha previously developed in City’s academy before establishing himself in senior football elsewhere, and a return to England could appeal to him.

Real Madrid could compete with Premier League clubs for Felix Nmecha

Liverpool and Newcastle United have also been keeping tabs on the German international as they look to improve their midfield options. Both clubs could benefit from adding a physically powerful midfielder who can contribute across the pitch.

Real Madrid are another potential destination, with the Spanish giants reportedly considering Nmecha as part of their plans to reshape their midfield department.

However, Dortmund are determined to retain their influential midfielder beyond January. His current contract runs until 2030, placing the Bundesliga club in a strong negotiating position.

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Dortmund demand huge fee for Nmecha

The German club reportedly values the midfielder at around €100 million for the January window, despite an €80 million release clause set to activate in June 2027.

Nmecha’s ability to dominate physical battles, progress possession and contribute defensively makes him an appealing option for Europe’s elite.

It remains to be seen whether any interested club will meet Dortmund’s financial demands, but growing competition for his signature could make him one of the most intriguing midfield transfer stories ahead of 2027.