(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Newcastle United and Chelsea are reportedly preparing to battle for the signature of highly-rated Hearts youngster Jaedon Donkor ahead of the January transfer window.

The 17-year-old winger has attracted considerable attention following his impressive performances in Scotland, with several clubs monitoring his development ahead of a potential move.

According to a Football Insider report, both Premier League clubs are exploring the possibility of bringing Donkor to England in January.

The teenager is approaching the final months of his contract at Tynecastle, with Hearts keen to secure his long-term future and fend off interest from potential suitors.

Jaedon Donkor attracts Newcastle and Chelsea interest

Donkor’s contract situation has put several clubs on alert, with Newcastle and Chelsea among those keen to exploit the uncertainty surrounding his future.

The London-born attacker previously spent time in the youth academies of Arsenal and Manchester United before joining Hearts, and a return to English football could now be on the cards.

However, the Premier League duo are not alone in their pursuit, with several European clubs also believed to be keeping tabs on the youngster.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Donkor could become an exciting long-term investment

Although he has not yet made his senior debut, the winger has shown considerable potential in youth football.

He has made an encouraging start to the campaign in the Scottish Challenge Cup, registering five goals in six appearances, including an impressive hat-trick against Kelty Hearts.

His attacking contributions have attracted attention from scouts across Europe, with his performances suggesting he could have a bright future in the game.

Newcastle and Chelsea are both understood to believe that Donkor has the potential to develop into a Premier League player.

Hearts will be determined to avoid losing one of their most promising prospects, but their contract situation could complicate negotiations.

A January move could therefore give either English club an opportunity to secure an exciting young talent before his value increases.