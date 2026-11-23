Chelsea logo on corner flag (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly keeping a close watch on Everton midfielder Harrison Armstrong, with Arsenal and Manchester City also interested in the highly-rated youngster ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed an impressive breakthrough campaign at Goodison Park, attracting attention from several Premier League clubs with his performances in David Moyes’ side.

According to a report from Fussball News, Chelsea are keen to monitor Armstrong’s progress and have been receiving regular scouting reports on the England Under-21 international. The Blues could consider making a move for the midfielder during the January transfer window.

Harrison Armstrong attracts interest from Premier League giants

Armstrong has established himself as one of Everton’s most promising young players, with his physical presence, energy and technical ability making him an exciting prospect for the future.

His versatility is another attractive quality, as the teenager can contribute in different roles across central midfield. His ability to combine defensive responsibilities with forward contributions could make him a valuable addition to Chelsea’s squad.

However, the London club will face competition from Arsenal and Manchester City, who are also monitoring the youngster’s development. Both clubs have a reputation for investing in talented young players, which could make the race for his signature increasingly difficult.

The midfielder has also earned three appearances for England’s Under-21 side, further highlighting his growing reputation.

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Everton demand €70m for Harrison Armstrong

Everton are under no immediate pressure to sell their academy graduate, with Armstrong under contract until June 2028.

The Toffees reportedly value the teenager at between €60 million and €70 million, a significant increase following his impressive progress this season. Any potential deal could also involve additional performance-related bonuses.

Chelsea could therefore face a substantial financial commitment if they decide to formalise their interest.

There is currently no indication that an agreement is close, with Arsenal and Manchester City also assessing the situation.

A January departure remains uncertain, but Everton could struggle to retain Armstrong if his performances keep attracting attention from England’s biggest clubs.