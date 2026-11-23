(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been urged to make a major effort to sign Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall during the January transfer window as they look to address their defensive problems under Mauricio Pochettino.

The Red Devils are expected to explore opportunities to strengthen their backline in the coming months, and the England international has emerged as a particularly attractive option.

According to a report via TEAMtalk, former Manchester United midfielder Quinton Fortune believes his old club should prioritise a move for the 22-year-old after his impressive performances for England against Spain.

“Lewis Hall is the best! Lewis Hall is the best left-back in the Premier League, and I cannot even let you finish the sentence. I watched him the other night against Spain. “Come on. First of all, I’m putting it out there, Manchester United have to go and get him. There’s no doubt. That guy is unbelievable. “Against Spain the other night, I knew he was good, but I didn’t know he was that good. “My goodness. Go and get him. Whatever it takes. I don’t care. Go and get him. I can’t keep that image out of my head. I watched him the other night, I was almost crying watching him against Spain like, ‘Why can’t we just go and get this guy? Just go and get him.’ “I would have done the deal after the game. I would have been in the changing room after the game like, ‘Just call him, please. Let’s do the deal right here.’ Oh goodness, what a player.”

Lewis Hall could solve Manchester United’s defensive problems

Fortune was particularly impressed by the Newcastle defender’s display against the European champions and believes he has the qualities needed to improve United’s options at left-back.

The former Chelsea academy graduate has developed into one of the most promising young defenders in English football. His technical ability, attacking instincts and defensive awareness could make him an excellent addition to the Manchester United squad.

United have struggled considerably at the back this season, conceding 34 goals in 16 matches across all competitions. Strengthening the defensive department will therefore be an important task for Pochettino as he attempts to turn the club’s fortunes around.

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Newcastle could make Hall transfer difficult

However, convincing Newcastle to part ways with their prized asset will not be straightforward. The Magpies have already demonstrated their determination to retain the defender by handing him a new long-term contract in September.

Hall remains an important component of their plans, and they are unlikely to entertain his departure midway through the campaign.

Manchester United could certainly benefit from investing in a specialist left-back, but they may need to consider alternative targets if Newcastle refuse to negotiate.

Nevertheless, Hall would be an exciting long-term addition at Old Trafford.