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Manchester United could face a significant financial hurdle in pursuing Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, as the centre-back’s potential transfer valuation has now emerged.

The Red Devils have been interested in the 24-year-old for some time, but failed to secure his services in the summer of 2024. However, a fresh move could require a considerably bigger investment than their previous attempts.

Jarrad Branthwaite could cost Manchester United £80m

According to Football Insider, former Everton scout Bryan King believes the Merseyside club could demand between £ 70 m and £ 80 m to sanction the defender’s departure.

King believes Branthwaite’s performances and Everton’s continued progress make him an attractive proposition for bigger clubs. He also highlighted the defender’s previous injury problems but suggested his recent displays should keep interest in his services strong.

The former scout also questioned Manchester United’s defensive options, suggesting the club needs far more than one new centre-back to improve their backline.

Everton are in a particularly strong negotiating position after securing Branthwaite’s future with a five-year contract in 2025. The Toffees have little reason to entertain a cut-price departure, especially given his importance to their long-term plans.

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Manchester United could revisit Branthwaite transfer pursuit

United previously had a £ 50 million offer rejected for the English defender in 2024, and their continued admiration could put Everton under pressure if another approach materialises.

Branthwaite reportedly agreed personal terms with the Old Trafford outfit during that period, although a transfer never came to fruition.

The defender could be an attractive addition for United, given his physical presence, Premier League experience and potential to become a long-term defensive leader.

However, spending up to £ 80 million to secure his signature would be a major investment. Whether United are prepared to meet Everton’s demands remains uncertain, but the Toffees have made their position clear through the valuation suggested by King.