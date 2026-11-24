(Photo by Eddie Keogh, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich are reportedly becoming increasingly open to selling Jamal Musiala next summer, with Liverpool and Arsenal closely monitoring the German international’s situation ahead of a potential transfer.

The 23-year-old has endured a difficult period in recent months, with persistent fitness and health problems raising questions about his long-term future at the Bundesliga giants.

Jamal Musiala attracts Liverpool and Arsenal interest

According to a Football Insider report, Bayern are increasingly considering parting ways with the attacking midfielder when the summer transfer window opens.

Musiala reportedly has a release clause that activates at the end of the current season, potentially giving interested clubs a chance to secure his services.

Liverpool and Arsenal have admired the youngster for a considerable period, and both Premier League sides could explore a move if his circumstances at Bayern do not improve.

However, his substantial salary and ongoing medical concerns could complicate negotiations, particularly given the uncertainty surrounding his ability to regain his previous level of performance.

The German international has managed only four Bundesliga appearances this season, starting just once, while his neurological condition has reportedly caused further concerns.

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Musiala needs to overcome fitness concerns

Musiala was previously regarded as one of Europe’s most exciting attacking talents, but successive setbacks have interrupted his development.

A serious leg injury restricted him to just 15 league appearances last season, and his latest health problems have further disrupted his progress.

Although he recently returned to Bayern’s matchday squad against FC Koln, the midfielder has accumulated only 20 minutes of playing time since mid-September.

Liverpool and Arsenal will undoubtedly appreciate his technical ability, creativity and attacking versatility. However, both clubs will want greater clarity regarding his physical condition before making a significant financial commitment.

Musiala has previously won the German Player of the Year award twice and shared the Golden Boot at Euro 2024.

His potential remains unquestionable, but proving his fitness could be crucial to determining whether a Premier League transfer materialises next summer.