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Liverpool are reportedly unlikely to pursue a January move for Monza striker Gustavo Varela despite being impressed by the youngster’s outstanding performances in Serie A this season.

The 21-year-old has attracted considerable attention after a remarkable start to his career in Italian football, with several prominent clubs tracking his development ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.

Gustavo Varela attracts Liverpool interest

According to a Football Insider report, Liverpool have been monitoring the Portuguese forward, but a January transfer is not currently a priority at Anfield.

Varela has scored 11 goals in his opening 11 Serie A appearances this season, establishing himself as one of the most exciting young attacking talents in Italian football. He currently ranks among the division’s leading goalscorers after joining Monza from Gil Vicente during the summer.

Several leading Italian clubs are also following his progress, and Monza are aware that retaining their prized asset could become increasingly difficult if his impressive form continues.

However, Liverpool reportedly view the youngster as a potential long-term investment rather than an immediate solution to their attacking requirements.

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Liverpool have sufficient attacking options

The Reds are currently well-stocked in the centre-forward department, another reason they are unlikely to move for Varela in January.

Alexander Isak remains an important option for the club, while Cody Gakpo can also operate through the middle. Furthermore, Hugo Ekitike is expected to provide additional competition once he returns to full fitness.

Nevertheless, Liverpool are understood to be impressed by Varela’s goalscoring exploits. His 11 goals have come from just 32 attempts, highlighting his clinical finishing ability.

The Merseyside outfit will continue monitoring his development before considering a potential transfer.

A move to Anfield could become an attractive opportunity for the Portuguese youngster in the future, although he will need to maintain his exceptional performances over a longer period to convince Liverpool to make a formal approach.