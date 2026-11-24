unai emery and david moyes premier league

Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Everton are reportedly among the Premier League clubs interested in signing Cruzeiro defender Jonathan Jesus ahead of the January transfer window, as competition for the Brazilian youngster intensifies.

The 22-year-old has attracted considerable attention following an impressive campaign in Brazil, where his performances have caught the eye of several clubs across Europe.

According to a TEAMtalk report, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Everton are among nine Premier League sides monitoring the centre-back’s situation.

Newcastle, Aston Villa and Everton target Jonathan Jesus

Newcastle could view the Brazilian as an exciting addition to their defensive department, particularly as they assess potential reinforcements ahead of the second half of the season.

Aston Villa are also keeping tabs on the Cruzeiro defender, with Unai Emery potentially looking to add further quality and depth to his defensive options. Everton, meanwhile, are among the clubs interested in securing his services as they consider strengthening their backline.

Brighton, Bournemouth, Brentford, Nottingham Forest, Sunderland and Fulham are the other English clubs tracking the youngster. Some sides have reportedly sent scouts to watch him during the recent international break, while others have contacted intermediaries to understand the financial requirements of a potential transfer.

Jesus has made more than 40 appearances for Cruzeiro this year and recently earned his first senior Brazil call-up under Carlo Ancelotti. He debuted against Japan before earning a starting opportunity in Brazil’s emphatic 7-0 victory.

European competition could complicate transfer plans

The Premier League clubs will face competition from abroad, with Portuguese giants Benfica and Porto also interested in the defender. Clubs in France and Spain, alongside Shakhtar Donetsk, are monitoring his development.

Cruzeiro are under no immediate pressure to sell, with Jesus contracted until June 2029.

However, growing interest in his services could make January a key period for his future, particularly if Newcastle, Villa or Everton decide to formalise their interest.