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Arsenal are reportedly keeping a close eye on Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi as Mikel Arteta considers potential attacking reinforcements ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.

The Gunners have regularly monitored the Belgian club in recent months, with the Germany Under-21 international emerging as a particularly attractive option following his impressive performances in domestic and European competitions.

Meanwhile, Christian Falk claims Bayern Munich have now joined the race for Tresoldi.

Nicolo Tresoldi attracts Arsenal attention

According to a TEAMtalk report, Arsenal’s scouting trips to Club Brugge have been driven mainly by their interest in Tresoldi rather than Portuguese winger Carlos Forbs.

The 22-year-old forward has enjoyed an outstanding campaign since arriving from Hannover 96 in June 2025, establishing himself as one of European football’s most exciting young attacking prospects.

Tresoldi has particularly impressed in the Champions League, scoring five goals, including a remarkable hat-trick against Inter Milan at the San Siro last month.

His performances have strengthened his reputation considerably, and Arsenal are understood to be assessing whether he could become a valuable addition to Arteta’s attacking options.

However, securing his signature will not necessarily be straightforward, with Brugge reluctant to entertain January approaches unless they receive an offer that is simply too good to refuse.

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Tresoldi could solve Arsenal’s attacking concerns

Arsenal could consider bringing in another striker during the January transfer window if a suitable opportunity presents itself.

Viktor Gyokeres has faced scrutiny over his performances, and another centre-forward could open the door for the Swedish international to leave the Emirates.

Tresoldi’s goalscoring instincts, technical ability and impressive development make him an appealing long-term prospect for Arteta.

Nevertheless, Arsenal may have to exercise patience if they are serious about pursuing the German youngster, particularly given Brugge’s determination to retain their prized attacking asset.

As his stock continues to rise, the Gunners could find it increasingly difficult to convince the Belgian outfit to sanction his departure.