Nico Paz in action for Argentina (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly keeping a close eye on Nico Paz, although Fabrizio Romano has downplayed speculation linking the Como star to a move to Old Trafford amid growing interest in the Argentine playmaker.

The 22-year-old has established himself as one of the most exciting young midfielders in European football, drawing attention from several top clubs after impressive performances in Italy.

Nico Paz emerges as a Manchester United transfer target

Romano has clarified United’s interest in Paz, suggesting the links are largely driven by the connection between the player’s representatives and new head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The transfer expert explained that the agency representing Pochettino also manages Paz, fueling speculation about a possible move to the Premier League.

United are understood to admire the Como star, but there is currently no concrete progress towards a transfer, with neither negotiations nor direct contact taking place between the parties.

“Get ready [for] the links between Nico Paz and Manchester United for one reason: Nico Paz is represented by the same agency of Mauricio Pochettino,” Romano said on YouTube. “For sure, Manchester United appreciate Nico Paz. But, all the top clubs in Europe are following and appreciating Nico Paz. “It’s Man Utd, more English clubs – don’t forget that Tottenham tried in summer 2025 – there are clubs also from other countries. “He’s absolutely shining for Como and for the Argentina national team. This boy is special. So, it’s obvious that all these top clubs are looking at Nico Paz. “Manchester United are following Nico Paz closely. They were falling in love with Nico Paz when he played against them in Como. “The links with Man Utd are stronger for one reason: the agency representing Pochettino and Nico Paz. But that doesn’t mean it’s going to be Nico Paz to Man Utd just because he has the same agent. “Let me clarify also [that] in the January window, according to my information, there will be zero movement with Nico Paz. “So, when we talk about Nico Paz, we talk about the summer. Nico Paz in January is 100 per cent staying at Como.”

Paz has been in outstanding form for Como, and his technical ability, creativity and attacking intelligence have made him an attractive prospect for several European giants.

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Real Madrid hold key to Paz’s future

Romano has also stressed that Real Madrid remain in control of the midfielder’s situation, with the Spanish giants possessing an €80 million buy-back clause that becomes active in summer 2027.

Los Blancos are reportedly keen to bring the Argentine back to the Bernabeu, although Paz previously opted to stay at Como rather than return to Madrid immediately.

The midfielder is expected to stay in Italy for the remainder of the campaign, ruling out a January transfer to Manchester United or any other club.

United could revisit their interest next summer, but they will face competition from several European sides for his signature.

Paz’s future will ultimately depend on Real Madrid’s plans and the player’s own decision when the season concludes.