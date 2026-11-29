Manchester United winger Amad Diallo is attracting interest from several European clubs ahead of the January transfer window, with uncertainty surrounding his long-term role at Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old Ivory Coast international has experienced fluctuating fortunes this season, struggling at times to secure regular playing time.

Despite his enormous potential, the winger could become the subject of a significant transfer battle, with four clubs monitoring his situation.

Aston Villa and European giants monitoring Amad Diallo

According to Daily Briefing, Aston Villa remain interested in signing Amad after making an approach towards the end of the summer transfer window.

Competition from Bryan Mbeumo and the emergence of Shea Lacey have raised questions about the Ivorian’s long-term role at United, although the club were reluctant to sanction his departure in the summer.

Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Napoli are also monitoring the winger ahead of January.

With Amad under contract until June 2030, United remain in a strong negotiating position and could reportedly demand between €55 million and €60 million for his services.

United are understood to be reluctant to lose a valuable attacking option midway through the campaign unless an agreement makes financial and sporting sense.

Man United should resist selling Amad Diallo in January

Selling Amad would arguably be a mistake for Manchester United, particularly given their current struggles.

The Ivorian’s exceptional dribbling ability, creativity in tight spaces and versatility make him a valuable attacking option for Mauricio Pochettino.

His ability to unlock opposition defences through individual brilliance is something United desperately need.

While receiving €60 million for a player who is not guaranteed a starting position might appear financially attractive, replacing his qualities would not necessarily be straightforward.

At just 24, Amad has yet to reach his peak and could become an important part of Pochettino’s long-term project if given consistent opportunities.

United should prioritise getting the best out of the winger rather than strengthening a domestic rival by selling him to Aston Villa.

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