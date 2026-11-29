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Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison as Mauricio Pochettino looks to address the club’s shortage of reliable attacking options ahead of the January transfer window.

The Brazilian forward could be a solution to United’s problems in front of goal, as the Red Devils struggle to find consistency in the final third amid their disappointing Premier League campaign.

Richarlison emerges as Manchester United target

According to reports from talkSPORT, United are exploring a move for Richarlison as they look to strengthen their attack.

The 29-year-old has considerable Premier League experience, having previously represented Watford and Everton before joining Tottenham. His proven ability as a centre-forward could make him an attractive option for Pochettino, who needs more firepower to improve United’s fortunes.

Richarlison has scored 75 goals in 276 Premier League appearances, showing he can deliver at the highest level of English football.

However, his situation in North London could make a transfer worth exploring, particularly as the Brazilian struggles to establish himself as a regular part of Tottenham’s plans.

Manchester United have struggled to score goals this season, and their attacking woes have been compounded by Benjamin Sesko’s injury.

Pochettino needs attacking reinforcements

The Argentine manager inherited a squad that lacks depth at centre-forward, with Matheus Cunha and Joshua Zirkzee among the available options.

Richarlison could offer a different profile from the existing attackers, with physicality, movement inside the box and Premier League experience.

United’s recruitment team is expected to assess several attacking targets before making a final decision, but the Tottenham forward could offer a chance to strengthen without necessarily pursuing an expensive long-term project.

Whether Spurs would be willing to sanction his departure remains uncertain, although his limited involvement this season could potentially facilitate negotiations.

Pochettino will be desperate to improve United’s attacking output, and securing a proven Premier League goalscorer could prove crucial to their ambitions of turning around a difficult campaign.