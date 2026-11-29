(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have secured the futures of two promising academy talents, with Kyle Healy-Matthews and Christian Boothe signing their first professional contracts after impressing since arriving at the club.

The teenage duo joined the Magpies during the summer transfer window from West Ham United and Leicester City, respectively, and have wasted little time making a positive impression within the club’s youth setup.

Newcastle United tie down academy youngsters

According to a report via NewcastleWorld, both players have signed professional agreements after celebrating their 17th birthdays.

Healy-Matthews operates primarily as a right-back, while Boothe is a midfielder who has quickly established himself as an important member of Chris Moore’s Under-18 squad.

Newcastle have enjoyed an encouraging start to their league campaign, winning six of their opening seven matches to occupy third position in their division.

Healy-Matthews expressed his happiness after completing the agreement, describing the moment as particularly meaningful for his family after years of dedication and hard work.

The defender also highlighted the support received from Newcastle’s coaching staff and teammates, which has helped him settle into his new surroundings.

Newcastle United see bright future for young duo

Boothe was equally delighted to commit his future to the Tyneside outfit, explaining that the opportunities available at the club played an important role in his decision.

The midfielder believes Newcastle provide an excellent pathway towards senior football and is excited about what lies ahead in his development.

He also acknowledged the importance of familiar faces within the academy, saying existing friendships helped him adjust after leaving Leicester.

Newcastle’s latest agreements underline their determination to strengthen their youth development programme and retain talented prospects capable of progressing into the first team.

With both youngsters already making encouraging strides under Moore, the Magpies will hope their development continues in the coming years.

Securing their first professional contracts represents an important milestone, although both players still have considerable work ahead before establishing themselves in Newcastle’s senior setup.