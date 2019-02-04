Video: Bayern Munich star’s hilarious reaction as Leon Bailey screamer almost breaks the net

Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey showed what a talent he is with this stunning free-kick goal against Bayern Munich at the weekend.

Watch below as the young Jamaican powers in a perfect long-range effort into the far corner – and make sure you watch the replays to catch the reaction of Bayern’s Javi Martinez.

The Spaniard can be seen warming up just by the goal, and flinches in fear as the ball nestles into the corner.

This just shows quite how hard Bailey can hit them, with the 21-year-old ending a 23-game goal drought with this stunning solo strike.