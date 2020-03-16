Video: Former Premier League star Hugo Rodallega scores screamer as football carries on in Turkey

If you’re missing football, you can still find a bit of it if you look hard enough, with some games still going on in Turkey and Russia over the weekend.

In one of those, former Wigan and Fulham forward Hugo Rodallega scored an absolute screamer of a volley for Turkish club Denizlispor.

Hugo Rodallega for Denizlispor over the weekend pic.twitter.com/2ixH4ux2mb — James Dart (@James_Dart) March 16, 2020

Watch the goal video above as Rodallega gets great contact on the ball from a wide position, hitting a perfect shot that sails over the goalkeeper and into the far corner.

This is certainly a special strike that deserved to have more people being there to see it, and despite some noise when this went in, it looks like the ground was mostly empty, as many recent games around the world have been.