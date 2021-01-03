Video: Condolences offered with incredible footage of Gerry Marsden leading Celtic and Liverpool fans in rendition of YNWA

The worlds of music and football are reacting to the tragic news that Gerry Marsden has passed away this evening at the age of 78. Marsden was the lead singer of Gerry and the Pacemakers band, who also held a special place in the hearts of Liverpool and Celtic fans alike.

The two footballing giants met in the UEFA Cup Quarter Final of 2003 and, ahead of the first leg at Celtic Park, Gerry was invited to take to the field and lead the fans in an ear-splitting rendition of their shared anthem – You’ll Never Walk Alone.

Everyone at #CelticFC sends their deepest condolences to the family & friends of Gerry Marsden. Gerry’s famous lyrics will live on at Celtic Park forever. You’ll Never Walk Alone ?? https://t.co/JlNIVglFO1 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 3, 2021

You can see the full length footage of Gerry’s rendition at Celtic Park below: